Madison man charged for manslaughter in crash that killed son, injured others

MADISON, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - A Madison man is charged with manslaughter in connection with a crash in October that killed his son, and seriously injured others in his family.

The Morning Sentinel reports 30-year old Robert Simonds was arrested last week.

He’s accused of driving under the influence of crack cocaine and marijuana when his pickup truck veered off the road in Madison and hit a tree.

7-year old Kaleb Simonds was killed in the crash. 1-year old Keagan Simonds suffered a serious head injury. Another child along with Simonds and the children’s mother were also treated for injuries.

Simonds is currently free on bond.

