Infant massage course offered in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Now Here’s Something to Smile About!

A new program at Hermon Parks and Recreation proves you’re never too young to enjoy a little R and R.

The ancient practice of infant massage has made its way to Hermon.

“There are so many benefits to infant massage. Everything from helping to calm your baby during that bewitching hour in the evening, to helping with digestion, colic, brain development, helping babies with self regulation and helping parents feel like they are doing something to help their child when things aren’t going well,” said Betsy Philbrick, certified educator of infant massage.

Child development expert and mother of two Betsy Philbrick has seen the power of infant massage first-hand.

A few months ago Betsy decided she wanted to share her expertise with other local parents.She approached Hermon Parks and Rec about offering an infant massage course, and they jumped on board.

For the last few weeks a handful of moms and their babies have been meeting at the Hermon Public Safety Building for the classes.

“I think in our society, we’ve become so fast paced. We’re always thinking about the next thing that we have to do. And I think this is just an opportunity for us to take pause and take that time out of our busy day to devote that time not only to your baby but to yourself as a parent,” Philbrick said.

In addition to learning massage techniques, the class also serves as a way for moms to connect with each other and bond over shared experiences.

“There’s so many pressures on us as parents to do everything perfect. Make sure we’re feeding them the right thing. Make sure they’re on the right sleep schedule. How is it that we can kind of all get together and normalize that babies are going to be on their own schedule and not every parent does things the same way?” Philbrick said.

The result is a judgment free community of parents coming together to try to make life a little bit better for their babies one small moment at a time.

“This is an opportunity to bring people together. And I think that’s my hope, is that people are walking away feeling like they’ve learned something not only about infant massage but for themselves. Making connections with other parents. Making friendships. I think that’s the part that’s been really satisfying so far with us,” Philbrick said.

The infant massage program is a five-week course for babies up to 12 months old.

This one is winding down but due to its popularity they’re planning another one in May.

Registration is now open, and you don’t have to be a Hermon resident to attend.

For more details click here: https://hermonme.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30970

