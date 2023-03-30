Ellsworth baseball starting state repeat effort

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Eagles are back this spring preparing for a run at their third Class B State Baseball Championship in the last four seasons.

They are back with a brand-new cast to defend their state championship.

“Coming back after last year, it’s definitely different without the seniors, but I’m ready for another good season,” said Miles Palmer, junior utility player.

“We’re grinding every day in practice. We’re taking lots of swings. I feel like we’re going to be ready to go once we’re out on the field,” said Peter Keblinsky, senior shortstop/pitcher.

There’s lessons learned from last year’s graduated leaders of the title-winning team.

“Well, I hate to admit it, but they’ve really kind of put in my head to just shut up and play baseball. It’s not really an emotional game. You’ve got to be able to play like a robot, kind of. You’re not supposed to succeed in baseball. Three out of ten is good, so they kind of taught me that if you want to be successful, you kind of just got to let your head go,” said Palmer.

“We’ve got a lot of depth pitching-wise. There’s a lot of young kids who are going to step up and pitch some big innings, and then some other older guys are going to pitch some big innings that they didn’t really pitch last year,” said Keblinsky.

The Eagles plan on being competitive with a brand-new group.

“Last year, I feel like we had the talent where everyone knew we had a chance to bring home the state championship. I’d say this year we still have those same expectations,” said Keblinsky.

“We come in every day, and we know exactly what we’re going to do. We’re going to work as hard as we can for as long as we’re in here, every single day we’re in here. As long as we’re in the gym or out on the field, we’re going to be giving it our best effort,” said Palmer.

The Ellsworth community is getting used to seeing state championships with baseball defending and girls basketball and cheerleading recently.

“It kind of is the final statement of this is us, and this is what we do. Everybody here wants to be the best they can be, and our coaches give us what we need to be the best players we can be,” said Palmer.

“Everyone in Ellsworth loves sports. It really brings the community together, and winning state championships only strengthens that,” said Keblinsky.

It’s giving these players plenty of motivation in 2023.

Eagles baseball hasn’t seen a stretch of winning state titles like this since they won three Class B championships from 1983-1988.

