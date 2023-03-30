Business Day at the State House is back

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - From a fast food chain...

“We have almost 4400 people who are employed in McDonald’s across the state of Maine,” Rachel Kaprielian, Government relations with McDonald’s said.

...to a company all about safety and security,

“We develop a destroyer for the Navy,” Billy Borden with General Dynamics said.

Businesses across Maine gathered at the State House for an annual event.

“It is an opportunity for our members and Maine businesses to come to Augusta and meet and connect with area legislators.” Julia Munsey said.

The event called Business Day at the State House started several years ago and is hosted by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

Julia Munsey is the new president and CEO of the chamber.

“I think the main issues that businesses are facing is certainly the workforce. We hear about that all the time,” Munsey said.

Kaprielian says she wants people to know that her organization provides career opportunities, not just a job.

“You look at these young men and women who are in their 40s, but they worked in McDonald’s for 30 years, and now they are in their highest levels of management, Kaprielian said.

Kim Young is a testament to that. She started with McDonald’s when she was 15. Now, she’s an operations manager.

“McDonald’s is the best place to work. There has never been a fear of losing a job or shortage of work. It is a different day, every day,” Young said.

Over at the technology table, Borden said they’re using virtual reality to train people on how to paint.

“Lower cost to us, less material usage, so it is better for us, it is better for the environment,” Borden said.

He said it is a great way to attract the younger generation.

“They are used to going at home at playing with this stuff, so if I can get them interested to come in and learn a trade, that’s really good for us,” Borden said.

