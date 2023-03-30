Breezy & Cold Overnight. Next System Moves In Friday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front that brought snow early this morning has now moved off into New Brunswick. Gusty winds and cold conditions remain. Winds will continue to gust out of the NW up to 40 mph through the first half of the night before tapering off after midnight.

Winds will be gradually tapering off overnight into early Friday morning. (WABI)

Overnight lows will drop into the teens & 20s but with the wind it will continue to feel like it is in the single digits and teens.

Wind chill values into early Friday morning will be in the single digits and teens. (WABI)

Another area of high pressure to our south on Friday will bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the 30s to the low 40s. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next low which will bring the chance for snow starting around sunset.

Our next system will move in starting Friday night. Winds will increase Friday evening and snow will move into the mountains with rain from the foothills towards the coast. The snow will eventually change over to all rain during the day Saturday as highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s. SSW winds on Saturday will gust up to 35 mph. Any rainfall should come to an end by early Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to just over 0.75″.

Rainfall totals through Saturday will range from 0.25" to 0.75". (WABI)

As the low departs on Sunday, expect brighter skies and windy conditions. WNW winds will gust up to 45 mph. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s but will feel colder.

A few very weak disturbances will be possible by early next week with temperatures mostly in the 40s & 50s. A low by later in the week will bring the chance for widespread rain and could also bring some locations our first 60s of the year.

Still a ways out, but our highs by April 6th could be well into the 50s and maybe our first 60s of the year. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the teens & 20s. Breezy for the first half of the night with NW winds gusting up to 40 mph before tapering off. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies in the morning before clouds roll in during the afternoon. Highs will range from the 30s to the mid 40s. Light snow will arrive by sunset. SW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain for the majority of the day. Breezy SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and windy. NW winds will gust up to 45 mph. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Partly clouds skies. Widespread 40s for highs.

TUESDAY: Partly clouds skies with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

