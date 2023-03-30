Body recovered from Medomak River

WALDOBORO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Marine Patrol has recovered a body from the shore of the Medomak River.

Officials say the man, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was recovered near Dutch Neck Road.

A witness reported a skiff carrying three people sank at 4 p.m.

The body was recovered an hour later and has been transported to the medical examiner’s office.

