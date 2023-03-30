Body recovered from Medomak River

A witness reported a skiff carrying three people sank at 4 p.m.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WALDOBORO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Marine Patrol has recovered a body from the shore of the Medomak River.

Officials say the man, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was recovered near Dutch Neck Road.

The body was recovered an hour later and has been transported to the medical examiner’s office.

