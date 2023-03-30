Bangor nonprofit hopes to beautify the city

'Bangor Beautiful' is passionate about making Bangor a more beautiful place to live
Bangor Beautiful is responsible for a number of murals around the city, including the "Paul...
Bangor Beautiful is responsible for a number of murals around the city, including the "Paul Bunyan Bangor Wants You" mural on Central Street.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are an artist looking to make Bangor a more beautiful place to live, a new nonprofit called ‘Bangor Beautiful’ wants you.

It was formed by local artists, business owners, and Bangor citizens who are passionate about beautifying the Queen City.

They’re responsible for murals such “As Greetings from Bangor, Maine, " “Paul Bunyan Bangor Wants You” and the “Kenduskeag Stream Trail Mural,” located on Franklin Street.

Over the past decade they have organized community cleanups and planted trees, among other projects as well.

Through this new nonprofit, they say they will continue those efforts with a special focus on public art.

”I would love to raise money so that I can pay other artists to come and paint Bangor. Artists really shouldn’t work for free. I don’t mind donating my time but, I’d love to pay other artists, local artists as well as global artists to paint Bangor,” said Annette Dodd,

This summer the group is partnering with Bangor Greendrinks to create a large-bee themed mural in downtown Bangor.

More information on that project will be released soon.

