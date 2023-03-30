Acadia’s Carriage Roads temporarily closing

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday, the Carriage Roads in Acadia National Park will temporarily close to protect the roads during spring thaw.

Park officials say walking, bicycling, and riding horses in such conditions can cause ruts and potholes that channel water and exacerbate erosion.

The National Park Service will reopen the Carriage Roads once the gravel surface dries out and becomes firm enough to prevent damage.

In the meantime, the NPS encourages visitors to explore Acadia’s hiking trails and Park Loop Road, which remains closed to motor vehicles until April 15.

