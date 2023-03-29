Video replay a step-away for Maine high school basketball

Maine (WMTW) - Video replay is a step closer to reality for high school basketball in Maine.

The Maine Principal’s Association Basketball Committee has approved replay for shots taken at the end of games during the annual basketball tournament. The general membership must now vote on the proposal. That vote is scheduled for the end of April.

The move follows an outcry after a controversial call this year at the end of the playoff game between Thornton Academy and Bonny Eagle.

The National Federal of High Schools already has a rule in place for using replay for last-second shots. The proposal in Maine is to adopt that rule. Officials would come together to discuss a call with the timer and scorekeeper.

Protocols for how to best use video replay still need to be worked out.

Video replay is already used for high school hockey in Maine for goal review in playoff games.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.