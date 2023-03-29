Video replay a step-away for Maine high school basketball

Highschool basketball
Highschool basketball(MGN Online)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - Video replay is a step closer to reality for high school basketball in Maine.

The Maine Principal’s Association Basketball Committee has approved replay for shots taken at the end of games during the annual basketball tournament. The general membership must now vote on the proposal. That vote is scheduled for the end of April.

The move follows an outcry after a controversial call this year at the end of the playoff game between Thornton Academy and Bonny Eagle.

The National Federal of High Schools already has a rule in place for using replay for last-second shots. The proposal in Maine is to adopt that rule. Officials would come together to discuss a call with the timer and scorekeeper.

Protocols for how to best use video replay still need to be worked out.

Video replay is already used for high school hockey in Maine for goal review in playoff games.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

Prosecutors say FBI agents found three home-made explosive devices in Xavier Pelkey's bedroom...
Waterville teen agrees to plead guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists
Thomas Alley
Bar Harbor man sentenced; victim tells court he almost killed her
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Michael Ames
Belfast man faces drug trafficking charges