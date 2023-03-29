Two people flown to hospital after robbery and crash

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JAY, Maine (WABI) - Two people were flown to a hospital following a robbery and a crash in Jay Wednesday, according to officials.

Officials were called to the Label Shopper Store in Jay Plaza Tuesday.

According to authorities, an officer spotted a vehicle involved in the robbery and pulled them over.

Police say the car stopped but then took off on Main Street. The officer continued to follow the car into North Jay, where it crashed.

The two people inside the car were taken by Life Flight to area hospitals.

Both the crash and the robbery are under investigation.

