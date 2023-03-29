Sydney man pleads guilty second time to raping young girl

Eric Bard sentenced to 28 years under a plea deal with the state
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Sidney man whose previous conviction for raping a 4-year old girl was overturned by the Maine Supreme Judicial court, pleaded guilty to the charges for a second time Tuesday, according to the Kennebec Journal.

33-year old Eric Bard initially pleaded guilty in 2014 to 21 counts of sexually abusing a girl he was babysitting and recording it on his cell phone.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In an appeal, it was ruled the judge who presided over the first trial improperly met with the prosecution without a defense attorney present.

The newspaper reports that rather than face a new trial, Bard instead agreed to a plea deal with state prosecutors. He again pleaded guilty to all 21 charges against him. Bard received an agreed-upon, negotiated sentence of 28 years,.

Prosecutor Paul Rucha told the newspaper that the plea deal was made to spares the victim from having to testify about what Bard did to her — and to bring the more than a decade-old case to a close with a conviction.

The victim’s mother did not attend Tuesday’s court hearing but submitted a letter expressing dissatisfaction with Bard’s sentence.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

The TV 5 Morning News team had a taste test for the new Hidden Valley ranch-flavored ice cream.
Watch the TV 5 Morning Crew testing the new ranch-flavored ice cream
The city aims to cut back on fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.
South Portland city council considers a ban on gas-powered lawn tools
Old Town mill temporarily shutting down
Versant Power
Versant Power customers oppose rate hike proposal