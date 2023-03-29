Pope Memorial Humane Society receives matching gift donation

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A huge donation to the Pope Memorial Humane Society will help the Knox County animal shelter provide medical care to homeless pets.

Sherman and his siblings were rescued from a brush fire several years ago. The Sherman Fund at PMHS was created in honor of them (Pope Memorial Humane Society)

The Pope Memorial Humane Society is working to raise $150,000 for the Sherman Medical Fund.

It is named in honor of Sherman the kitten and his siblings. They needed care after being rescued from a brush fire several years ago.

And thanks to a matching gift from Martine Richard and Dr. Henry LaBrie of Friendship, all donations made to PMHS will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000.

“We are thrilled and grateful to receive this generous matching gift,” said Tracy Sala, Executive Director of Pope Memorial Humane Society. “It is a true testament to the commitment and compassion of our supporters, and we are honored by their dedication to our mission.”

Donations can be made online at pope humane dot org or by mail to Pope Memorial Humane Society PO BOX 1294 Rockland, ME 04841.

