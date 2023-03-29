Pope Memorial Humane Society receives matching gift donation

Knox County animal shelter raising $150,000 for their Sherman Medical Fund
The Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston says they have rooms full of dog and cat crates,...
The Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston says they have rooms full of dog and cat crates, as well as other pet supplies.(Owen Kingsley)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A huge donation to the Pope Memorial Humane Society will help the Knox County animal shelter provide medical care to homeless pets.

Sherman and his siblings were rescued from a brush fire several years ago. The Sherman Fund at...
Sherman and his siblings were rescued from a brush fire several years ago. The Sherman Fund at PMHS was created in honor of them(Pope Memorial Humane Society)

The Pope Memorial Humane Society is working to raise $150,000 for the Sherman Medical Fund.

It is named in honor of Sherman the kitten and his siblings. They needed care after being rescued from a brush fire several years ago.

And thanks to a matching gift from Martine Richard and Dr. Henry LaBrie of Friendship, all donations made to PMHS will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000.

“We are thrilled and grateful to receive this generous matching gift,” said Tracy Sala, Executive Director of Pope Memorial Humane Society. “It is a true testament to the commitment and compassion of our supporters, and we are honored by their dedication to our mission.”

Donations can be made online at pope humane dot org or by mail to Pope Memorial Humane Society PO BOX 1294 Rockland, ME 04841.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

generic crash
Route 2 near Miller Hill in Hermon now open after crash
Sidney man pleads guilty second time to raping young girl
The TV 5 Morning News team had a taste test for the new Hidden Valley ranch-flavored ice cream.
Watch the TV 5 Morning Crew testing the new ranch-flavored ice cream
The city aims to cut back on fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.
South Portland city council considers a ban on gas-powered lawn tools