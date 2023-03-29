Orono-based Dirigo Search & Rescue steps down after 54 years

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - An Orono-based nonprofit search and rescue unit is stepping away after 54 years.

Dirigo Search and Rescue announced the news on Facebook.

They say this will be their last search season.

They say with changing times, it’s time for the next generation to take over.

That includes teams like the Maine Association for Search and Rescue, Highlands Search and Rescue and North Search and Rescue.

The team thanked their followers and former members over the last half-decade.

