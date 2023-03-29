Old Town mill temporarily shutting down

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town’s paper mill is set to close for an extended period next month.

This, according to the Bangor Daily News.

An ND Paper spokesperson said the mill is “taking extended downtime,” citing the rising cost of fiber and energy.

The town manager told the paper the shutdown will last 60-90 days.

The mill, which employs 199 workers, says it has offered some employees positions at other ND Paper locations, including in Rumford.

A spokesperson said the company will monitor market conditions for a potential restart.

