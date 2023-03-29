Old Town mill temporarily shutting down

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town’s paper mill is set to close for an extended period next month.

This, according to the Bangor Daily News.

An ND Paper spokesperson said the mill is “taking extended downtime,” citing the rising cost of fiber and energy.

The town manager told the paper the shutdown will last 60-90 days.

The mill, which employs 199 workers, says it has offered some employees positions at other ND Paper locations, including in Rumford.

A spokesperson said the company will monitor market conditions for a potential restart.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Versant Power
Versant Power customers oppose rate hike proposal
Fire stations across Central Maine work together to knock down flames that destroyed three...
Fire stations across Central Maine work together to knock down flames that destroyed three camps in Smithfield
Maine tuition lawsuit targets religious school restrictions
Penquis
Penquis grant approved for Pine Tree Inn