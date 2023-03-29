Maine baseball starts home schedule with UMass Lowell

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine baseball is off to a 9-11 start with a 3-0 mark in America East so far this spring.

Friday’s first pitch from Orono against Lowell is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. along with a rescheduled softball doubleheader with UAlbany at the same time (WABI)

The Black Bears have yet to step on the field at Mahaney Diamond in a game in front of their home fans in 2023, until Friday.

Maine baseball’s recent offensive surge has had a great trickle-down effect throughout the lineup.

“We were laughing, dancing, Coach Derba was having a good time. Everyone’s jumping and smiling. It’s a great atmosphere, and when we’re playing, having fun, and everything’s clicking, you can’t beat it,” said Jeremiah Jenkins, sophomore first baseman/designated hitter.

“These are just my best friends, so it’s good to watch them having fun out there, getting their hits and scoring a lot of runs,” said Dylan McNary, graduate utility player.

No matter the amount of run support, the pitching staff knows what it needs to do.

“For the most part, we’re getting good starting pitching. Colin Fitzgerald has been fantastic and a bona fide ace. Noah Lewis had been a bona fide ace, giving us four quality starts in a row. Whether we are getting 10 runs of run support or one or two, our success as a staff relies on throwing strikes,” said Nick Derba, head coach.

The Black Bears’ home opener is on the horizon with UMass Lowell coming to Orono.

“They’ve always given us a good run for our money, and they’re always playing hard. They want to beat us. We’re the team to beat, and they know that. They’re going to try and take us down,” said Quinn McDaniel, junior infielder.

Maine has unfinished business with the River Hawks after the way that last year’s America East Tournament went down.

“That still stings, even to this day when I think about it. Last year is last year, unfortunately, but I think we’re a lot more prepared for them. We’re going to be ready to go and just come out the gates swinging,” said Jenkins.

The River Hawks and NJIT ended the Black Bears’ 2022 season in the America East Tournament with 9-7 losses in the double-elimination bracket while Maine hosted as the No. 1 seed.

