Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

Jacqueline Ewing
Jacqueline Ewing(Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has named a new executive director.

The board of directors has hired Jacqueline Ewing.

Ewing previously served as Director of the Women, Infant & Children Program of Hancock and Washington Counties.

She’ll start her new job on April 3.

Ewing replaces Gretchen Wilson who stepped down in January after a decade with the chamber.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

generic crash
Route 2 near Miller Hill in Hermon now open after crash
The Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston says they have rooms full of dog and cat crates,...
Pope Memorial Humane Society receives matching gift donation
Sidney man pleads guilty second time to raping young girl
The TV 5 Morning News team had a taste test for the new Hidden Valley ranch-flavored ice cream.
Watch the TV 5 Morning Crew testing the new ranch-flavored ice cream