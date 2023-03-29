Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has named a new executive director.

The board of directors has hired Jacqueline Ewing.

Ewing previously served as Director of the Women, Infant & Children Program of Hancock and Washington Counties.

She’ll start her new job on April 3.

Ewing replaces Gretchen Wilson who stepped down in January after a decade with the chamber.

