Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce names new executive director
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has named a new executive director.
The board of directors has hired Jacqueline Ewing.
Ewing previously served as Director of the Women, Infant & Children Program of Hancock and Washington Counties.
She’ll start her new job on April 3.
Ewing replaces Gretchen Wilson who stepped down in January after a decade with the chamber.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.