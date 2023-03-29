Brighter & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure returns for our Wednesday giving us a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. Highs today will top off in the 40s to near 50°. A strong cold front will cross the state tonight. The front will bring us snow showers tonight, some of which could be moderate to heavy at times. Light accumulations of 1″-3″ will be possible north of Bangor with a coating to 1″ possible from Bangor to the coast and Downeast. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s for most spots, some upper teens possible across the north.

Much colder air will move in behind the front for tomorrow with most spots being about 10°-20° colder than today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. The pressure gradient between low pressure to our north and east and high pressure building in from the west will result in a gusty northwest wind with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible during the day Thursday which will make it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s throughout the day. High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. Highs on Friday will be back to the 40s for most spots. Our next storm system is forecast to move into the area Friday night into Saturday. The storm is expected to pass over or just north of Northern Maine which will allow some warmer air to move into the state as the storm moves through. It looks like precipitation will start as some rain and snow showers Friday night for most locations then transition to all rain for the entire state Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s to near 50° from north to south. Breezy and colder weather moves in behind the departing storm for Sunday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40° but feeling colder due to a gusty northwest wind.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 41°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Snow showers may mix with rain near the coast. Light accumulations likely especially north of Bangor. Lows between 18°-28°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and colder. Highs between 25°-35°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Rain likely. Some rain/snow mix possible early across the north. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

