Belfast man faces drug trafficking charges

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found drugs in his home Tuesday.

Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Ames, 37, was taken into custody after they responded to a home on Crocker Road.

They say Ames had multiple active warrants including having his probation revoked.

According to deputies, after Ames was arrested, they searched the house and found drugs.

Ames was expected in court Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.