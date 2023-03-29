Bar Harbor man sentenced; victim tells court he almost killed her

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A 59-year-old Bar Harbor man was sentenced to two years in jail for a domestic violence incident in Orland in 2018.

Thomas Alley previously pleaded no contest and was found guilty to six charges including aggravated assault and criminal restraint with a dangerous weapon.

It was part of an agreement with the state to drop kidnapping and other charges in his 15-count indictment.

Prosecutors say Alley assaulted and strangled his wife to the point she lost consciousness.

It followed an argument over their pending divorce.

They say when she came to, he forced her upstairs at gunpoint and held her captive for hours.

She was able to calm him down and eventually call police.

She read an impact statement before Alley was sentenced.

She told the court what happened to her that night and how terrified she was that Alley was going to kill her.

She said she now has diagnosed PTSD.

Alley also read a statement and says he feels remorse for his actions.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.