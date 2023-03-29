Arctic Front Brings Snow, Cold & A Breeze

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to pass to our south bringing mostly clear skies for the first part of the night. Lows will be in the teens & 20s with SSW winds 10-20 mph.

A cold front will quickly sweep through Wednesday night and into early Thursday. This will bring a quick burst of snow and the potential for snow squalls. An inch or two of snow will be likely across the north with the rest of the region just expected a coating.

Bursts of snow along a cold front could bring a coating to up to 3" of snow overnight. (WABI)

The front will clear the region by sunrise Thursday. High pressure builds in behind the front bringing more sunshine for the rest of Thursday. It will also cause a tighter pressure gradient causing winds out of the northwest to gust up to 45 mph.

Gusty NW winds on Thursday will gust up to 45 mph and will make conditions FEEL colder. (WABI)

This will produce areas of blowing snow. Highs will be just above freezing, so with the wind, it will FEEL much colder. Wind chill values will range from the single digits above & below zero in the mountains to the low 20s along the coast.

Wind chill values Thursday morning will range from below zero in the north to the teens along the coast. Winter jackets will be a must on Thursday. (WABI)

Another area of high pressure to our south on Friday will bring partly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the 30s to the low 40s. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next low.

Our next system will move in starting Friday night. Winds will increase Friday evening and snow will move into the mountains with rain from the foothills towards the coast. The snow will eventually change over to all rain during the day Saturday as highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Any rainfall should come to an end by early Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to just over 1″.

A soaker on the way for Saturday as rainfall totals will range from 0.25" to 1". (WABI)

As the low departs on Sunday, expect brighter skies and breezy winds. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s but will feel colder.

Watching our next chance for moisture Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a quick chance for snow overnight. Lows in the teens & 20s. SSW wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning snow showers. Increasing sunshine through the rest of the day. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. NW wind gusting up to 45 mph will make it FEEL colder.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain/snow mix changing to all rain during the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Increasing sunshine with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy wind.

MONDAY: Partly clouds skies. Widespread 40s for highs.

TUESDAY: Partly clouds skies with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

