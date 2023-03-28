Tractor-trailer crashes into back of Portland school bus; student taken to hospital

Portland Police
Portland Police(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A student was taken to Maine Medical Center after a tractor-trailer hit a school bus from behind.

The Portland Police Department was called to the crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Allen Avenue around 7:57 a.m.

According to police, a Portland Public School bus was stopped in a left-hand turn lane when it was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer did not stop before it hit the bus.

The student who was transported suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Officials say 15 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

