Tractor-trailer crashes into back of Portland school bus; student taken to hospital
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A student was taken to Maine Medical Center after a tractor-trailer hit a school bus from behind.
The Portland Police Department was called to the crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Allen Avenue around 7:57 a.m.
According to police, a Portland Public School bus was stopped in a left-hand turn lane when it was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer.
Authorities say the tractor-trailer did not stop before it hit the bus.
The student who was transported suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Officials say 15 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation.
