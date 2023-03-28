Three Belfast residents arresting for aiding escape from custody

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Three Belfast residents were arrested for aiding the escape of a Montville man from police custody.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and Belfast Police executed a search warrant at a Belfast apartment while investigating how 39-year-old Robert Porter escaped from custody on Saturday.

Daniel Therrien, 37, Everett Hall, 56, and Rosemarie Breen, 42, were charged with aiding escape.

Therrien was also charged for drug trafficking and violating release conditions.

Police say Porter was arrested Thursday for a probation violation.

He was moved to a hospital Saturday and ran away.

Police found Porter later that evening at a Belfast home.

The incident is still under investigation.

