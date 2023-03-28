Three Belfast residents arresting for aiding escape from custody

(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Three Belfast residents were arrested for aiding the escape of a Montville man from police custody.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and Belfast Police executed a search warrant at a Belfast apartment while investigating how 39-year-old Robert Porter escaped from custody on Saturday.

Daniel Therrien, 37, Everett Hall, 56, and Rosemarie Breen, 42, were charged with aiding escape.

Therrien was also charged for drug trafficking and violating release conditions.

Police say Porter was arrested Thursday for a probation violation.

He was moved to a hospital Saturday and ran away.

Police found Porter later that evening at a Belfast home.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Gavel
Cambridge man faces 5 to 40 years in prison for drug conspiracy
The Maine CDC has confirmed a case of animal rabies in Augusta.
‘Be Vigilant’: Augusta warns residents of confirmed animal rabies case
Acadia National Park holiday visitation.
‘The Travelution Is Here’: Maine tourism leaders attend Governor’s Conference on Tourism
The Honeybee Cafe in Sullivan
The Honeybee Cafe becoming Sullivan’s go-to spot for breakfast and lunch