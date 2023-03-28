Silver Alert issued for missing Litchfield man

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) -The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Litchfield man.

State Police say 84-year-old Leland Hopkins’ last contact was by telephone with family Sunday.

When they checked his Hallowell Road residence Monday, he and his vehicle were gone, which they say is unusual.

Police say Hopkins suffers from memory and cognitive issues.

It is unknown what he was last wearing or where he may be going.

Leland drives a silver Chevy Cruze, Maine license plate 8082SM.

Anyone with information should call 624-7076.

