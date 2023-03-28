Silver Alert issued for missing Litchfield man

Leland Hopkins
Leland Hopkins(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) -The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Litchfield man.

State Police say 84-year-old Leland Hopkins’ last contact was by telephone with family Sunday.

When they checked his Hallowell Road residence Monday, he and his vehicle were gone, which they say is unusual.

Police say Hopkins suffers from memory and cognitive issues.

It is unknown what he was last wearing or where he may be going.

Leland drives a silver Chevy Cruze, Maine license plate 8082SM.

Anyone with information should call 624-7076.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Everal Eaton
Bar Harbor Chamber announces new leader
Both the elementary and middle school chess teams in Hampden are now competing for national...
School custodian leads chess teams to Nationals
Fire destroys apartment complex in Waterville and displace ten people
Fire destroys apartment complex in Waterville, displacing 10 people
School custodian leads chess teams to Nationals