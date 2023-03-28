Services planned for late Caribou Fire captain

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Fire Captain Daniel Raymond will be laid to rest this weekend.

The 57-year-old died in a car crash last Thursday.

Raymond is remembered in part for his love of family and his more than three decades of service to the Caribou Fire Department.

A firefighter funeral procession in his honor is scheduled to begin just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The route begins at Mockler Funeral Home and continues past the fire station before arriving at Caribou High School.

Funeral services are expected to begin at 2:00 p.m. in the school gym.

Afterwards, all are invited to the cafeteria to visit with Raymond’s family.

Any fire department interested in attending in an official capacity is asked to message the Caribou Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 5191 Facebook page.

