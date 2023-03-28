Searsmont man issued summons for hit-and-run accident in Rockland last month

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Searsmont man is charged in connection with a hit and run in Rockland last month that seriously injured a woman.

Rockland Police charged 42-year-old Samuel Richman with failing to report an accident involving personal injury.

Police responded to the incident on North Main Street to find a woman in the road.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, Richman called emergency services for the injured pedestrian but lied to law enforcement and emergency personal about his involvement in the incident.

