Portland City Council reexamines process allowing citizens to get initiatives on the ballot

At this time, citizens are able to get an initiative on the ballot if they obtain 1,500...
At this time, citizens are able to get an initiative on the ballot if they obtain 1,500 verified signatures from city residents.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland City Council members spent hours discussing the referendum process during a workshop on Monday night.

At this time, citizens are able to get an initiative on the ballot if they obtain 1,500 verified signatures from city residents.

Supporters call the referendum process the closest thing to direct democracy in modern American government, but opponents worry that it’s led to an unsustainable increase in ordinance changes.

In Portland, five citizen initiatives were on the ballot last November and now locals will vote on another citizen initiative that would amend city rent control ordinances during an election in June.

Now, the city council is reevaluating the process, considering changes that would make it more difficult to get a referendum on the ballot, including raising the signature threshold from 1,500 residents (3% of the city’s registered voters) to 10% of the city’s registered voters, putting it in line with the state referendum process.

“I think 1,500 is way too low, but then again, I think 3,300 is too high,” said city councilor Regina Phillips. “We don’t have to go with the state standard.”

The council is also considering changes that would allow the city council to amend passed resolutions without waiting the mandatory five years.

Any changes to the referendum process would have to go to residents for a vote. For now, the city council is planning to schedule another workshop with opportunities for public comment.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Bangor grants G-Force amusement license with conditions
Bangor grants G-Force amusement license with conditions
Litchfield man found safe
Silver Alert canceled; Litchfield man found safe
Everal Eaton
Bar Harbor Chamber announces new leader
Both the elementary and middle school chess teams in Hampden are now competing for national...
School custodian leads chess teams to Nationals