Penquis grant approved for Pine Tree Inn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council unanimously approved a federal grant last night to help with the homelessness crisis.

Penquis plans to use the $200,000 grant to help purchase and transform the Pine Tree Inn into a housing facility for the homeless.

If all goes as planned, Penquis is expected to close on the sale during the third week of April.

Renovations are expected to begin 45 days after the closing and could take three to four months.

