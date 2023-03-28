No Mow May will take effect in 2023

Bees
Bees(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council has continued their efforts in supporting the bees.

No Mow May allows grass to grow un-mown to help forage for early season pollinators.

The council logged six votes in favor of the resourceful month.

The council referred to a study done out of Appleton, Wisconsin to stress the importance of this effort.

According to the study, No Mow May in 2020 resulted in three times higher bee richness and five times higher bee abundances.

This effort only takes place during the month of May.

