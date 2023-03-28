Mostly Cloudy Today, Rain/Snow Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Tuesday will feature more cloudiness than yesterday as low pressure passes well to our south this morning followed by an upper-level disturbance crossing the state this afternoon. The system passing to our south this morning will give areas closer to the coast a chance for a few snow or rain showers early this morning. Any showers associated with this will move out early as the system continues to pull away from the state. An upper-level disturbance is then forecast to cross the state this afternoon and will give all locations a chance for a few rain and/or snow showers. With more clouds over the area today, temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s this afternoon. Any shower activity will die down this evening followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Nighttime lows will drop to the 20s.

High pressure returns for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s to near 50°. A strong cold front will cross the state Wednesday night. The front will likely bring us some snow showers Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, some of which could be moderate to heavy at times. Light accumulations of 1″-3″ will be possible north of Bangor with a coating to 1″ possible from Bangor to the coast and Downeast. Much colder air will move in behind the front for Thursday with most spots being about 10°-20° colder than Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s but feeling colder with a gusty west/northwest wind. That wind is expected to gust to 30-40 MPH at times which will make it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s throughout the day. High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. Highs on Friday will be back to the 40s for most spots. Our next storm system is forecast to move into the area Friday night into Saturday. Right now, the storm is expected to pass over or just north of Northern Maine which will allow some warmer air to move into the state as the storm moves through. It looks like precipitation will start as some rain and snow showers Friday night for most locations then transition to all rain for the entire state Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s to near 50° from north to south. Drier, brighter and breezy weather will return for the second half of the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated rain or snow showers possible. Highs between 38°-46°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 20°-28°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 42°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and colder. Highs between 25°-35°.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

