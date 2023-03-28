Mexican children’s entertainer Xavier Lopez, ‘Chabelo’, dies at 88

People gather at the funeral home where the body of the Xavier Lopez is being prepared for the...
People gather at the funeral home where the body of the Xavier Lopez is being prepared for the burial.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Actor, comedian and producer Xavier López Rodríguez, also known as “Chabelo,” died on Saturday.

His family confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

He was 88 years old.

“This is a very sad morning, Xavier Lopez Chabelo, father, brother, and husband, has left us suddenly due to abdominal complications,” the message read.

“Chabelo,” considered the “friend of all children,” had a long career on Mexican television for more than seven decades. He starred in about 30 films and worked in countless TV shows.

For almost 48 uninterrupted years, Xavier López continued to draw in audiences for his weekly Sunday morning show “En Familia con Chabelo.”

His character, “Chabelo,” became one of the most beloved actors and a reference for many generations in Mexico and Latin America.

“With a broken soul and knowing that many people have loved him for many years and that they will feel his loss, we ask you to pray for his rest and allow us to mourn peacefully the grief that overwhelms our entire family,” the family said.

After the announcement of the death, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, wrote on Twitter: “Hugs to family and friends for the death of Xavier López ‘Chabelo.’ How can I forget that my eldest son woke up early to see him more than 40 years”.

