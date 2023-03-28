Maine PUC holding public hearing on Versant’s request for distribution rate increase

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission will hold a public hearing in Bangor Tuesday night about Versant Power’s request for a distribution rate increase.

In October, Versant Power petitioned the commission for the increase citing the need for infrastructure investments, including smart meter upgrades.

Depending on average electricity usage, Versant Power residential customers could see their bill increase between $12 to $24 a month.

If approved, the rate increase would go into effect in July.

Tuesday night’s hearing will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn on Haskell Road at 6 p.m.

Remote participation is available. For more information regarding remote participation please email PUCPublicHearing@maine.gov.

The PUC will also hold a public hearing about this case Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College-Edmond’s Conference Center in Presque Isle.

