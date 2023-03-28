Healthcare Advocates gathered at the State House in support of a bill that would provide health care for Maine Immigrants

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ‘All Means All’ coalition is speaking in support of a bill that would provide healthcare coverage to immigrants in Maine.

Besides a moral and basic human right, they say they are an essential part of the economy.

“We strongly believe that health care is a human right and immigration status has nothing to do with it,” Valencia-Orozco said.

Laura Valencia-Orozco is the Director of Behavioral Health with the Maine Mobile Health Program. She says she see patients who wait until the last minute to receive care, largely because they don’t have the funds.

“Our patients are farm workers and seafood processors across the state of Maine. We serve patients that serve in the lobster industry. They work in the weed, the broccoli,” Valencia-Orozco said.

All of which she says helps the state and the economy.

“During the pandemic, we often called them heroes, we often talked about how we needed people to continue to show up working,” Valencia-Orozco said.

Alex Carter says their contributions are an important part of the conversation which we don’t about enough.

“Immigrants pay taxes, you know, we forget that. They are working and paying into a system that they actually are excluded from,” Carter, policy advocate at Maine Equal Justice said.

Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross presented the bill at the public hearing and says a healthier workforce translates to a healthier economy.

“Lack of access to basic health care to treat and prevent underlining health conditions made our low income communities of color, many of whom are immigrants and front line public facing jobs more vulnerable to the virus and less likely to seek treatment,” Talbot Ross said.

While there were a few against it, an overwhelming crowd filled the room in support of the bill.

“Our hope is that the legislators will do the right thing, that they would invest in the health care and the future of our state and cover this relatively small and very marginalized group of people,” Carter said.

