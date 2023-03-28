Gardiner Tigers back for another run at state softball title

Tigers defeated Winslow, 10-9, in 2022 Class B State Championship
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Tigers are back to try to defend their Class B State Softball Championship from 2022.

Tigers defeated Winslow, 10-9, in 2022 Class B State Championship
Tigers defeated Winslow, 10-9, in 2022 Class B State Championship(WABI)

The group edged Winslow, 10-9, for the title last spring.

The Tigers return just about everyone from the championship roster, including nine seniors

Not only that, they’ve added Raylee Gilbert from Waterville to form a three-starter pitching staff also featuring Brooke Gero and state title game-winning lefty Lainey Cooley.

Plus, a stable of talented freshman fill out the team’s depth as Gardiner chases another trophy.

“It’s pretty amazing, honestly. This group’s been together since we were like five years old. We played together since we were just little kids out on the little field. It’s pretty great to be able to do it last year with the same group and hopefully again this year,” said Gero, senior shortstop/pitcher.

“Ray throws absolute heat, and then we have Lainey, who’s a weapon and also a lefty. Then, Brooke can just come in and just finish it. It’s awesome,” said Taylor Takatsu, junior third base.

The 2022 crown was Gardiner’s first-ever Class B state softball title.

High school opening day is April 13.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
The Rams are ready to add to their packed trophy case over the last decade
Bangor baseball back to building another Class A North champion
They would join Cheverus as two straight schools to win a three-peat with the 2020 pandemic...
Bangor Rams going for state three-peat in girls outdoor track and field
Brewer boys basketball coach Ben Goodwin leaves legacy with Witches on and off the court
Brewer boys basketball coach Ben Goodwin leaves legacy with Witches on and off the court