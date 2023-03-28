Gardiner Tigers back for another run at state softball title

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Tigers are back to try to defend their Class B State Softball Championship from 2022.

Tigers defeated Winslow, 10-9, in 2022 Class B State Championship (WABI)

The group edged Winslow, 10-9, for the title last spring.

The Tigers return just about everyone from the championship roster, including nine seniors

Not only that, they’ve added Raylee Gilbert from Waterville to form a three-starter pitching staff also featuring Brooke Gero and state title game-winning lefty Lainey Cooley.

Plus, a stable of talented freshman fill out the team’s depth as Gardiner chases another trophy.

“It’s pretty amazing, honestly. This group’s been together since we were like five years old. We played together since we were just little kids out on the little field. It’s pretty great to be able to do it last year with the same group and hopefully again this year,” said Gero, senior shortstop/pitcher.

“Ray throws absolute heat, and then we have Lainey, who’s a weapon and also a lefty. Then, Brooke can just come in and just finish it. It’s awesome,” said Taylor Takatsu, junior third base.

The 2022 crown was Gardiner’s first-ever Class B state softball title.

High school opening day is April 13.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.