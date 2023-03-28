Deadly Maine fire caused by man smoking while on oxygen ruled accidental

One person was killed in a fire at a Verona Island residence
One person was killed in a fire at a Verona Island residence
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The fire at a home caused by a man smoking while on oxygen has been ruled accidental.

Terrance Leach, 68, died after flames tore through a mobile home on Verona Island earlier this month.

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. on East Side Road. Officials say two other people made it out of the home, but Leach, who was a guest, did not.

Officials believe the fire was caused by Leach, who they say may have been smoking while using a home oxygen tank.

According to officials, Leach’s home in Prospect had burned down a day prior to the fire on Verona Island.

