Celebration of life scheduled for late Baileyville Police officer

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of life is set for a Baileyville police officer who passed away last week.

Dave Claroni, 46, suffered a medical event Friday, March 24 and died unexpectedly at his home.

Officer Claroni is remembered in part for his commitment to his law enforcement career, which spanned 25 years in Washington County.

Family and friends are gathering this Thursday to remember his life.

The service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Calais High School.

