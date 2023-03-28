Cambridge man faces 5 to 40 years in prison for drug conspiracy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Cambridge man faces 5 to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Jeffrey Frost conspired to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, methamphetamine and cocaine across Penobscot County in 2021.

Frost pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday.

Court records indicate Frost obtained the drugs and supplied them to a local dealer to sell for him.

Frost also faces up to a lifetime of supervised release.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

