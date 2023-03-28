Brighter & Warmer Wednesday. A Winter Feel Returns Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Isolated rain & snow showers will continue through about sunset and then will fizzle out after that point. The rest of the night will have decreasing clouds as high pressure begins to slide to our south. Overnight lows will range from the low 20s north to right around 30° along the coast.

Wednesday will have mostly sunny skies. Widespread 40s expected for highs will a few low 50s possible towards the Augusta region south and west.

A cold front will quickly sweep through Wednesday night and into early Thursday. This will bring a quick burst of snow with any accumulations mostly in the mountains. An inch or two will be likely across the north with the rest of the region just expected a coating.

Snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (WABI)

The front will clear the region by sunrise Thursday. High pressure builds in behind the front bringing more sunshine for the rest of Thursday. It will also cause a tighter pressure gradient causing winds out of the northwest to gust up to 45 mph. This will produce areas of blowing snow.

Gusty NW winds on Thursday will reach up to 35-45 mph. (WABI)

Highs will be just above freezing, so with the wind, it will FEEL much colder. Wind chill values will range from the single digits above & below zero in the mountains to the low 20s along the coast.

A Winter feel returns by Thursday as wind chill values will range from the single digits below zero to the low 20s above zero. (WABI)

Another area of high pressure to our south on Friday will bring partly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the 30s to the low 40s.

Our next system will move in starting Friday night. Winds will increase Friday evening and snow will move into the mountains with rain from the foothills towards the coast. The snow will eventually change over to all rain during the day Saturday as highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Any rainfall should come to an end by early Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5″ to just over 1″.

Expected rainfall Friday night into early Sunday morning. (WABI)

As the low departs on Sunday, expect brighter skies and breezy winds. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s but will feel colder.

Watching our next chance for moisture Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow showers ending. Decreasing clouds for the rest of the night with lows ranging from 20-30°. NW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s and a few low 50s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning snow showers. Increasing sunshine through the rest of the day. Highs just above freezing with a NW wind gusting up to 45 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain/snow mix changing to all rain during the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Increasing sunshine with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy wind.

MONDAY: Partly clouds skies. Widespread 40s for highs.

