‘Be Vigilant’: Augusta warns residents of confirmed animal rabies case

The Maine CDC has confirmed a case of animal rabies in Augusta.
The Maine CDC has confirmed a case of animal rabies in Augusta.(Maine CDC)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has confirmed a case of animal rabies in Augusta.

The city is urging Northern Avenue residents to “be vigilant” after an identified case of animal rabies in a skunk.

Officials say rabies is common in wild animals in Maine.

You are urged not to touch animals that are wild or unknown to you, to keep your pets vaccinated against rabies and not to leave them unattended.

Augusta residents who see animals acting out of the ordinary can call police at 626-2370.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Gavel
Cambridge man faces 5 to 40 years in prison for drug conspiracy
Three Belfast residents arresting for aiding escape from custody
Acadia National Park holiday visitation.
‘The Travelution Is Here’: Maine tourism leaders attend Governor’s Conference on Tourism
The Honeybee Cafe in Sullivan
The Honeybee Cafe becoming Sullivan’s go-to spot for breakfast and lunch