‘Be Vigilant’: Augusta warns residents of confirmed animal rabies case

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has confirmed a case of animal rabies in Augusta.

The city is urging Northern Avenue residents to “be vigilant” after an identified case of animal rabies in a skunk.

Officials say rabies is common in wild animals in Maine.

You are urged not to touch animals that are wild or unknown to you, to keep your pets vaccinated against rabies and not to leave them unattended.

Augusta residents who see animals acting out of the ordinary can call police at 626-2370.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.