Bangor City Council approves grant for heating assistance

By Sierra Whaley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Barbara Cassidy Foundation proposed a donation towards assisting Bangor residents with heating costs.

The foundation donated $12,000 and the Bangor City council approved this during their council meeting on March 27.

The city’s heating assistance program provides periodic assistance to residents who do not qualify for other assistance due to their income.

The program has made a significant difference to those households in need.

