Augusta man indicted for Waterville Circle K robbery

Justin Murphy
Justin Murphy(Kennebec County Jail)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been indicted for robbing a Waterville convenience store in January.

Justin Murphy, 35, is charged with robbery and theft by unauthorized taking.

Court documents say Murphy went into the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive, took merchandise, and threatened to use force.

Murphy was previously convicted of theft and burglary in 2015.

