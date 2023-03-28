Augusta man indicted for Waterville Circle K robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been indicted for robbing a Waterville convenience store in January.

Justin Murphy, 35, is charged with robbery and theft by unauthorized taking.

Court documents say Murphy went into the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive, took merchandise, and threatened to use force.

Murphy was previously convicted of theft and burglary in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.