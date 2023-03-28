Augusta man indicted for Waterville Circle K robbery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been indicted for robbing a Waterville convenience store in January.
Justin Murphy, 35, is charged with robbery and theft by unauthorized taking.
Court documents say Murphy went into the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive, took merchandise, and threatened to use force.
Murphy was previously convicted of theft and burglary in 2015.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.