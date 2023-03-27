Two arrested for assaulting Brewer officer

Bruce Liberty and Lindsay Doyle
Bruce Liberty and Lindsay Doyle(Penobscot County Jail)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two Brewer residents were arrested after police say they assaulted an officer Saturday night.

Bruce Liberty, 40, is charged with assault on an officer, domestic violence, and refusing to submit to arrest.

Lindsey Doyle, 40, is charged with assault.

Brewer Police say an officer responded to a domestic incident on South Main Street.

They say Liberty attacked the officer when he attempted to arrest him, and Doyle joined in.

Backup officers were called in to take the pair into custody.

Bail was set at $750 for Liberty and $300 for Doyle.

The officer involved received a minor injury.

