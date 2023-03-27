Three charged in Old Town drug bust

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested in an Old Town drug bust Saturday.

Old Town Police say officers responded to Howard Street at midnight for a parking complaint and noticed drugs in plain view inside the vehicle.

Victor Dorr, 34, of Bangor is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, heroin and diazepam.

Police then conducted a bail search at a Cliff Street residence and say they found methamphetamine and heroin.

Kenneth Gallant, 37, and Suzanne Hulbert, 37, are charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating release conditions.

Kenneth Gallant, 37, and Suzanne Hulbert, 37. (Penobscot County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.