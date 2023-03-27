Three charged in Old Town drug bust

(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested in an Old Town drug bust Saturday.

Old Town Police say officers responded to Howard Street at midnight for a parking complaint and noticed drugs in plain view inside the vehicle.

Victor Dorr, 34, of Bangor is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, heroin and diazepam.

Police then conducted a bail search at a Cliff Street residence and say they found methamphetamine and heroin.

Kenneth Gallant, 37, and Suzanne Hulbert, 37, are charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating release conditions.

Kenneth Gallant, 37, and Suzanne Hulbert, 37.
Kenneth Gallant, 37, and Suzanne Hulbert, 37.(Penobscot County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Fire destroys apartment complex in Waterville and displace ten people
Fire destroys apartment complex in Waterville and displace ten people
School custodian leads chess teams to Nationals
Former Chipotle workers in Augusta reach a $240,000 settlement with the restaurant chain months...
Former Chipotle workers in Augusta reach a $240,000 settlement with the restaurant chain months after the store was closed
Both the elementary and middle school chess teams in Hampden are now competing for national...
School custodian leads chess teams to Nationals
Brewer R&B workshop pairs professionals with young musicians