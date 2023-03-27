Snowmobile checks in effect through the end of March

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spring may be in full effect, but snowmobile checks are still in order.

And time is running out.

Derek White, Bangor MotorSports Sales Associate, expressed the importance of staying ahead when it comes to maintaining your sled.

”The spring check is mainly a sales promotion to get the machines you want for the fall,” said White. “That way you’re guaranteed to have them.”

White said not only will you have the advantages of customizing your snowmobile, but the inventory will be in stock.

The pandemic had made it more difficult for vehicles and parts to remain in stock.

”The past few years, we’ve been very limited on inventory, so you’re not always going to get or see what you want exactly in the store,” said White.

If you get your snowmobile checked in the spring, you’ll have a higher chance of getting the full package.

”If you do it now as opposed to coming in the fall, you can pick the exact model you want, the exact accessories, color, all that good stuff,” said White.

There hasn’t been much foot traffic for the snowmobile checks this season, however, White said they’ve already seen 100 people come through and there’s still a short window of time.

”We still have had a fair amount of who’ve come in already and done it,” said White. “You have until the end of this week to do it and wrap it up with a $500 deposit. That just secures you, puts you in line and gets you the exact snowmobile you want.”

The promotion ends on March 31, so if you’re interested in getting your snowmobile checked, you can go to BangorMotorSports.net or follow their Facebook page.

