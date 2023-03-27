S.C. officials identify Maine man killed in Plane crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WABI) - Officials in South Carolina have identified a Maine man who died in a plane crash this weekend.

Andrew Patterson, 66, of Cutler was the pilot of the small plane that crashed into a marsh Saturday afternoon.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Patterson was the only person on board.

The Machias Valley Municipal Airport, where Patterson served on the airport committee, posted on Facebook about his death saying in part they lost one of their own and Patterson was an integral part of the airport committee and always willing to help.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

