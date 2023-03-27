Police: speed, poor road conditions resulted in tractor trailer crash

Maine DOT was called to the scene to inspect the damaged bridge.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - Speed and poor road conditions played factors in a tractor trailer crash in Mars Hill on Sunday.

According to Maine State police, a 24 year old from Florida was driving this big rig on Route 1A. He came to a sharp turn and lost control of the loaded trailer.

The truck slid across the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into guard rails on the bridge.

According to state police, a rear axle on the truck caught a cement upright and ripped it off the bridge’s structure.

The truck eventually landed in some trees.

The driver was not injured.

Maine DOT was called to the scene to inspect the damaged bridge. They said it was still structurally sound and passable.

Poll question
Poll questions and results
