Mother allegedly at center of Maine Amber Alert arrested in Lewiston

Danielle Dyer
Danielle Dyer(Lewiston Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The woman allegedly at the center of an Amber Alert for her 11-year-old daughter has been arrested.

Danielle Dyer was taken into custody on a warrant for criminal restraint by a parent.

Officials were first informed an 11-year-old girl was taken by her biological mother earlier this month by the girl’s grandmother.

According to police, Dyer was visiting her daughter at the child’s grandmother’s home in Topsham. The grandmother told police she went to do laundry and when she came back both Dyer and the child were no longer at the home.

Around 8:44 p.m., Maine State Police received the request to activate an Amber Alert, which would later be issued at 10:46 p.m.

Between that time, Topsham police began to investigate and obtained an arrest warrant for Dyer. Around 9:33 p.m., Maine State Police tracked Dyer’s cell phone to the area of Horton Street in Lewiston.

When authorities arrived, they could not find the mother or the child.

Deputies in Oxford County were called in to assist, as that was where the girl was living when she was abducted. The Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person report around 9:46 p.m., ahead of the Amber Alert.

Officials believe Dyer may have been heading to Lewiston to look for drugs due to a substance use disorder.

After the Amber Alert was activated, a woman in Auburn called emergency responders, explaining the girl had been left at her apartment by Dyer.

When police got to the apartment, they found the girl unharmed, and the alert was canceled at 11:07 p.m.

