More Clouds Tuesday With Isolated Rain/Snow Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Increasing clouds this evening ahead of an area of low-pressure that will pass well to our south. Most of our region will stay dry and will just have clouds overnight. There will be some coastal & southern communities that will have light rain & snow showers. Lows tonight will range from mid 20s north to the mid 30s along the coast.

The clouds will linger for much of the day on Tuesday. There will be an isolated potential for rain/snow showers during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. High pressure will begin to pass to our south Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Clouds will be decreasing with more sunshine returning to the region on Wednesday. Highs will be mostly in the 40s.

A cold front will quickly sweep through Wednesday night and into early Thursday. This will bring a quick burst of snow with any accumulations, which will be light, in the mountains. The front will clear the region by sunrise Thursday. High pressure builds in behind the front bringing more sunshine for the rest of Thursday. It will also cause a tighter pressure gradient causing winds out of the northwest to gust up to 35 mph. Highs will be just above freezing, so with the wind, it will FEEL like it is in the teens & 20s.

Expected wind gusts on Thursday. (WABI)

Another area of high pressure to our south on Friday will bring partly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the 30s to the low 40s.

Our next system will move in starting Friday night. Winds will increase Friday evening and snow will move into the mountains with rain from the foothills towards the coast. The snow will eventually change over to all rain during the day Saturday as highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Any rainfall should come to an end by Saturday evening.

As the low departs on Sunday, expect brighter skies and breezy winds. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s but will feel colder.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with scattered rain/snow showers south & along the coast. Lows ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Light northerly wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain/snow showers during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with a NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Early morning snow showers. Increasing sunshine through the rest of the day. Highs just above freezing with a NW wind gusting up to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain/snow mix changing to all rain during the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Increasing sunshine with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy wind.

