Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, Rain/Snow Shower Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ridge of high pressure will build into the area today giving us a nice start to the work week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb to the 40s to near 50° this afternoon. An upper-level disturbance passing to our north will bring a chance for a few rain and/or snow showers over northern and eastern areas later this morning into the afternoon otherwise most spots will see a dry day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the mid to upper 20s north and upper 20s to low 30s closer to the coast.

Our Tuesday will feature a bit more cloudiness as low pressure passes well to our south. We may also see a few rain or snow showers although chances look to be pretty minimal so overall we should see a decent day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s for highs. High pressure returns for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s to near 50°. A cold front will cross the state Wednesday night. The front will likely bring us some snow showers during the nighttime hours too. Colder air will move in behind the front for Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the 30s to near 40° but feeling colder with a gusty west/northwest wind. High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. Our next storm system is forecast to move into the area Friday night into Saturday. Right now, the storm is expected to pass over or just north of Northern Maine which will allow some warmer air to move into the state as the storm moves through. It looks like we’ll see rain/snow mix over areas north of Greenville and Millinocket with mostly rain elsewhere. Drier and brighter weather will return for the second half of the weekend.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated rain or snow showers possible over northern and eastern areas from late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 41°-50°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 23°-33°. Light north wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated rain or snow showers possible. Highs between 38°-46°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the 30s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s.

