Maine inmate charged with hiring for husband’s murder dies

Norma Small
Norma Small(Maine Department of Corrections)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A Maine inmate serving a 60-year sentence for hiring someone to kill her husband has died.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 83-year-old Norma Small died early Sunday morning.

Her death was attended by medical personnel.

Per policy, the Attorney General’s Office, State Police, and the medical examiner were notified.

In 1983, Small’s husband, Mervin “Sonny” Grotton, was shot and killed in his yard in Belfast.

The case went unsolved for 17 years.

Small was found guilty in 2002 and sentenced to 60 years, along with 10 years for a theft charge.

Small was a resident of the Women’s Center in Windham with an expected release date of February 2041.

