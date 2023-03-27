Godsmack, Staind coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater has announced another concert to their summer season lineup.

Godsmack and Staind are coming Tuesday, July 25 right here in Bangor.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

If you want to avoid Ticketmaster fees, the northwest box office will be open at the Maine Savings Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. only.

